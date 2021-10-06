Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
2859
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1509
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nelly Runs The Hits In Nostalgic BET Hip-Hop Awards Performance

Posted By on October 6, 2021

Nelly runs an absolute lineup of hits during an eight-minute nostalgic performance at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Last night, Nelly took the stage at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards where he was the recipient of the I Am Hip-Hop Award. Upon receiving the honor, the diamond-certified St Louis rapper/country star joined the likes of Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Master P, and LL Cool J

In addition to securing the prestigious award, Nelly also held it down for the fans with a medley performance lined with classic hits. Beginning with Country Grammar favorite “E.I,” the longtime veteran segued into “Country Grammar” without the faintest sign of a backing vocal track. Next up is a solo rendition of “Air Force Ones,” or at least the iconic chorus; that one might have been tricky without the Lunatics on board.

Nelly

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Jermaine Dupri takes the stage for the Jagged Edge banger “Where The Party At,” while “Grillz” finds Nelly reuniting with an iced-out Paul Wall. Longtime Nelly fans will be pleased to see City Spud emerge to spit a fragment of his “Ride Wit Me” verse, before he teases the masses with a snippet of his Kelly Rowland-assisted “Dilemma.” “That’s enough of that shit,” he jokes, sliding into the rambunctious tandem of “Flap Ya Wings” and “Hot In Herre.”

Though Nelly has largely shifted away from the hip-hop sound, his recent performance highlights a time where he essentially had the game on lock in the early millennium. Check it out for yourself, especially if you look back fondly on that particular era. Congratulations to Nelly for solidifying himself as the latest winner of the I Am Hip-Hop award.

WATCH: Nelly puts on a show at the BET hip-hop awards.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159 525 12
0
Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
172
0
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
159
0
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk
331
0
Jayda Cheaves Explains Awkward LL Cool J Encounter: “So Sorry, No Disrespect”
754
1
R. Kelly Receives Support After YouTube Removes Channels
860
1
More News

Trending Songs

SahBabii Switch
93
0
Lil Wayne Ya Dig
132
0
AxL Feat. JackBoy Motorbike
212
0
Luh Soldier Too Easy (Remix)
159
0
Grafh Feat. Sheek Louch & Ransom Valid
238
0
Seddy Hendrinx Poison
146
0
Beanz Pink Drink
172
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lakeyah Feat. MoneyBagg Yo “Check” Video
79
0
FaZe Kaysan Feat. Future & Lil Durk “Made A Way” Video
172
0
Meek Mill “Expensive Pain ” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Doja Cat Complains About Being Overworked: “I’m So Run Down”
Common Brings A Recording Studio To Stateville Correctional Center In Illinois
Kodak Black Explains Why He Won’t Pick Sides Between NBA YoungBoy & Lil Durk