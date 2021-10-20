Never Broke Again Announces New Compilation Album & Release Date

NBA YoungBoy’s reign over the music industry is showing no signs of stopping. Following his latest chart-topping effort Sincerely, Kentrell, the Baton Rouge artist is gearing up for another highly anticipated release from behind bars.

This time around, however, NBA YoungBoy isn’t dropping an album with no features. Instead, he’ll be sharing the limelight with his closest collaborators on the forthcoming compilation album, Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1.



Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

Set to release through Motown Records on November 19, the Never Broke Again compilation will serve as the follow-up to last year’s Never Broke Again Vol. 1 (Ain’t Too Long 2), and it will feature contributions from NBA YoungBoy and his artists, including Quando Rondo, NoCap, Meechy Baby, P Yungin, Herm Tha Blacksheep,Ben10, Rjae, Rojay, and more.

Check out the album’s cover art, which features grainy portraits of each Never Broke Again artist, below.

Ahead of the release of Never Broke Again: The Compilation Volume 1, the collective has already released two singles from the project: Meechy Baby’s T.I.-sampling track “Cutlass” and “Red Steps,” the newly released solo cut from 16-year-old NBA signee P Yungin. If you’re interested in the forthcoming album, you can go ahead and pre-save it on Apple Music and Spotify here.

Do you think that NBA YoungBoy will be able to do as Young Thug did with Slime Language 2 earlier this year and propel his label’s compilation album to the top of the charts when it releases on November 19?