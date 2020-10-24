New Aaliyah Biography Book Will Release For 20th Anniversary Of Her Passing

Much like her lyrics in the title track off One In A Million, Aaliyah‘s legacy has continued to live on and on and on. With her music finally expected to hit streaming services in the near future, plus the 20th anniversary of her passing arriving next summer, it goes without saying that now is a very special time for fans of the late music icon. That’s why it comes as a glorious surprise that veteran music journalist Kathy Iandoli has officially announced that she’ll be releasing an official biography book on the life of our eternal “Princess of R&B,” fittingly titled Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah.



Image: KMazur/WireImage/Getty

A play off Timbaland‘s classic line during his verse on the 1998 smash hit “Are You That Somebody?,” Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah promises an in-depth look at her life like never before, including never-before-heard stories, personal recollections from the people that knew her personally and fan accounts from those who were around when she was alive and the many across the world keeping her legacy alive in 2020. According to Billboard, the book will be distributed under Simon & Schuster/Atria Books, and cover even the touchy subjects such as the investigation behind the plane crash that took her life on August 25, 2001, as well as the infamously illegal marriage to R. Kelly.

In regards to Kellz, here’s what Kathy wrote about his addition to the book:

“For all the Aaliyah fans out there, I just want to make something very clear: with regard to R. Kelly, I have chosen to discuss how despite his abusive patterns, Aaliyah survived and became an icon. The book in no way glorifies his predatory behavior, nor does it take up a large chunk of the book. Quite frankly, he doesn’t deserve it. I know news outlets have chosen to make that tiny piece their whole headline, but trust that’s not what the book will reflect. This book is about a musical genius who is the reason most artists of today even have a career, but in order to discuss her enduring strength, I had to discuss a little bit of what made her so strong.”

Peep the cover reveal for Kathy Iandoli’s Baby Girl: Better Known As Aaliyah biography book below: