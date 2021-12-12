New Dr. Dre & Eminem Collab Track Preview Has Surfaced

In the world of hip-hop, Dr. Dre and Eminem have solidified their status as legends, and as they years go on, their iconography only continues to grow. While they’ve moved away from making the kinds of music they were putting out at their peak, the two old friends still have some hits left in them, as proved by the latest preview of their forthcoming collaboration.

As reported by HioHop n More, this coming Wednesday, December 15th will see the release of a new GTA V Online mode update, including new weapons, missions, cars, and a storyline.

One year prior, the Compton native was added into Grand Theft Auto thanks to the Cayo Perico Heist update, and it’s been noted that the game’s latest version will be “largely centred around” Dre. It’s also been announced that “a ton of new and unreleased exclusive tracks” from the “I Need A Doctor” artist are set to come with the update.

Dre has already teased a snippet of an Anderson .Paak collaboration, and Snoop Dogg and Busta Rhymes are also both set to make appearances. In yet another leak, the 56-year-old can be heard alongside Eminem, the two of them seemingly paying homage to some of their earlier hits and flows that got them to where they are today.

The “Still D.R.E.” rapper has a lot to celebrate lately. On top of the GTA news, he also recently announced that he’s “divorced af,” and of course, he’s got his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance quickly approaching in the new year to look forward to.

Check out the snipped of Em and Dre below.