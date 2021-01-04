New Drake Leak “Lucky Lefty” Surfaces Online

Drake has been teasing his upcoming sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy since this summer when he officially announced the title of the project alongside its first single “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk. Originally intended to be released last summer, on his 34th birthday he and OVO Sound posted a short video announcing CLB will now drop in 2021. Scheduled to arrive any week now, in the meantime, it looks like we have yet another Champagne Papi leak to hold us over.

The new track is titled “Lucky Left,” and it’s rumored to appear on CLB. While the last Drake leak featured a more R&B-Drake, this one includes the Toronto rapper delivering full-bars over a stripped-down beat with a simple bassline reminiscent of his iconic freestyles. “And now the sound is champion/The singles is dancey and/the pills is ambiance/The lighting is ambient,” he spits. If Drizzy decides to still include the song on the album despite the leak, it will quickly become a fan favorite.

Back in November, another Drizzy song rumored to be featured on the new project leaked online “Come Back To Me.” As for the new one, the leak will not be linked here, but you won’t have any trouble finding “Lucky Left” on Twitter or Soundcloud.

