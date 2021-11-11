Rap Basement

New Juice WRLD Album “Fighting Demons” Release Date Revealed

Posted By on November 11, 2021

The next posthumous album from late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD will release next month.

One of the most talented artists from our generation, late Chicago rapper Juice WRLD will have a new posthumous album releasing next month. The news comes following teasers from Lil Bibby and others who were close with the late 21-year-old, and the rollout will begin tonight with the new single “Already Dead.”

The upcoming single is a previously-leaked song that Juice’s fans have fallen in love with. It will hit streaming services at midnight on Thursday night. Alongside the new music, Juice’s team shared a trailer for his upcoming album Fighting Demons, announcing that it will be out on December 10, which is just two days after the two-year anniversary of his passing.


Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

“There was nothing Jarad ‘Juice WRLD‘ Higgins enjoyed more than delivering new music to his millions of fans around the world,” said his mother, Carmella Wallace, in a new statement. “He left behind an astonishingly deep catalog of music that will ensure his fans will have new songs to listen to for years to come. Jarad was always searingly honest about his struggles and through his musical genius he articulated what was on his heart and mind vividly through his art. He never gave up and his friends and family never gave up on offering their support to him. Today we announce a new album ‘Fighting Demons’ out Dec 10th. We encourage all of you who struggle with addiction and mental health to never give up the fight. We continue to extend free support to you via LiveFree999.org created in his honor.”

Juice WRLD’s upcoming album Fighting Demons is available for pre-save here. Watch the album trailer below and stay tuned for “Already Dead” arriving tonight.

Via HNHH

