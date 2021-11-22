Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1959
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1482
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

New NFT Collection Features Unseen Photos From Tupac’s Debut Album Release Party

Posted By on November 22, 2021

The NFT collection will feature photos from Tupac’s “2Pacalypse Now” release party.

Earlier today, Death Row Records announced an upcoming NFT collection celebrating the record label’s 30th anniversary. The collection, set to release tomorrow (November 23) is completely inspired by Snoop Dogg‘s debut album, Doggystyle, and each of the eight tokens included within the collection feature music from the 1993 record. 

And according to Rolling Stone, Snoop’s Death Row label mate, the late Tupac Shakur, will also be the subject of a brand new collection of NFTs. 

The Tupac collection, consisting of 18 tokens featuring unseen photos from the “Changes” rapper’s debut album release party, is being sold by hip hop journalist Lawrence “Loupy D” Dotson, and will be available on the NFT platform, OpenSea. 

Dotson told Rolling Stone that he took the photos at the party for Pac’s 1992 album 2Pacalypse Now, and had them developed but never published them. During his years as a substitute teacher, Dotson said he would show the photos to students as a reward for good behavior, but admitted to Rolling Stone that he didn’t know what to do with them until the idea of an NFT collection rolled around. 

MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images

Now, Dotson is making the photos available for purchase, and says they show a side of Tupac fans never got to see.

“When you look at these photos you can see it in his eyes: the determination, the passion, the swagger, the shine,” Dotson said. “These photos show a side of the man not many people got to see. This ‘Pac wasn’t covered in jewels and Versace; this ‘Pac was humble and hungry. He knew what he going for on stage that night, and that was to become the legend that he is.”

This NFT collection comes on the heels of The Shakur Estate’s announcement that Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free, a fully-immersive museum experience, will open in Los Angeles in January, 2022, before it makes its way around the United States and other international cities.

Check out the NFT collection on OpenSea, and let us know what you think of the NFT trend in hip hop down in the comments.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106 525 8
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
106
0
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
93
0
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”
146
0
NY Lawmakers Want To Restrict The Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In Court
132
0
New NFT Collection Features Unseen Photos From Tupac’s Debut Album Release Party
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Normani Feat. Kaytranada Wild Side (KAYTRANADA Remix)
79
0
Lil Candy Paint & Bhad Bhabie 22 (Remix)
93
0
Rony Seikaly Feat. Diddy Won't Stop Now
106
0
Remedy Feat. Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, Cappadonna, Street Life & Solomon Childs Crazy 8's
53
0
Kanye West Dark Fantasy
225
0
Alex Isley & Jack Dine Feat. Robert Glasper Still Wonder
331
0
Chris Miles Feat. Lil Xan Miss Me
265
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Wayne & Rich The Kid ” Trust Fund ” Video
146
0
BFB Da Packman Reviews Wild Snacks From Japan To The UK
119
0
Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
199
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Young Dolph, Kanye West, Freddie Gibbs, & More
Baby Keem Makes “Family Ties” A Whole Event On “The Melodic Blue” Tour
Polo G “Hall Of Fame 2.0” Tracklist Features Lil Baby, MoneyBagg Yo, & A Song Called “Piano G”