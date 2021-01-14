Rap Basement

New Trippie Redd Leak “Outside” feat. Lil Tjay, Polo G & The Kid LAROI Surfaces

Posted By on January 14, 2021

The collaboration surfaced online and is suspected to be featured on Trippie’s next album.

While having your music leaked is certainly something many artists go through, it is certainly nothing short of a nuisance to have to experience. Trippie Redd is the latest victim of having his music surface online prematurely with the full version of an upcoming collaboration with Lil Tjay, Polo G, and The Kid LAROI titled “Outside” hitting the web.

The track had previously been previewed by LAROI back in June for fans, but the full version had not been shared up until that point. The full track has somehow surfaced to the net by an unknown source. The star-studded melodic trap song includes strong verses from each of the respective rappers and is a truly Trippie-esque production. Reports suggest the song will be included on Trippie’s upcoming fourth LP TRIP AT KNIGHT. 

 


Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

While he has not announced the release date of TRIP AT KNIGHT, the Ohio-bred artist is likely being more cautionary rollout for this next effort considering the entirety of October’s Pegasus leaked online nearly two months prior to its release. Hopefully, he can avoid this fate this time.    

While we will not be sharing the leaked song, a quick search for the “Outside” leak on Twitter or Youtube might get you lucky. Are you excited to hear the rest of Trippie’s album? Let us know how you’re feeling below.  

[via]

Via HNHH

