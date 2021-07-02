Rap Basement

Brent Faiyaz & Drake Dominate This Week's "R&B Season" Playlist
66
0
Kodak Black Gives Out Free AC Units To His Community
79
0
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
1191
0
Gucci Mane Ice Daddy
437
1
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

NFT Of “Reasonable Doubt” Cover Sells For A Whole Damn Lot

Posted By on July 2, 2021

A whole damn lot equates to $138,600.

Though the benchmark of Jay-Z’s discography has recently turned 25, Reasonable Doubt is currently worth far more than it ever has been.

At Sotheby’s Auction House, a non-fungible token in the form of a portrait created by Derrick Adams was inspired by the iconic, damn-near-perfect 90s record and ultimately sold for $138,600. Bidding began at $1,000 on June 24th. Hov personally contacted Adams in order to see what could be done in order to try and commemorate such a seminal piece of his artistry. 

While the piece’s full title, “Heir to the Throne: An NFT in Celebration of JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt 25th Anniversary by Derrick Adams,” is a goddamn mouthful, it genuinely is quite a sight to look at. If not for the fact that people were willing to pay a child’s tuition for a digital image of Jay-Z smoking a cigar accompanied by literally no music, it’d be hard to not consider tossing a bid on it. Then, you remember, it actually sold for over one hundred thousand fucking dollars. The NFT is fully inspired by the classic cover, with the Brooklyn rapper puffing a cigar with a top hat in hand. 

Nothing, and we mean absolutely nothing, could diminish the vitality of Reasonable Doubt to the hip-hop community, except maybe this. But, hey, the guy is an entrepreneur at heart. Let’s just let the legend do what he wants: pretend he’s young by dropping NFTs and donning ripped jeans. This is Hov we’re talking about.

[Via]
Via HNHH

