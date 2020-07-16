Rap Basement

Nick Cannon Claps Back At 50 Cent & Drags The Game Into It

Posted By on July 16, 2020

Nick Cannon claps back at 50 Cent following the “Wild N Out” parody poster.

Nick Cannon has been under fire over the past few days following an episode of Cannon Class where he made anti-semetic comments during an interview with Professor Griff. Cannon’s initial response to the backlash led to further criticism due to the fact that he didn’t actually apologize. Viacom dropped him after working with him since the late 90s; waging a battle over the rights of Wild N Out.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Like most controversial pop culture moments, 50 Cent didn’t waste time chiming in with some memes. The rapper and TV exec. shared a parody poster of a spin-off show called Out Wild starring Michael Blackson. “@michaelblackson signed TF contract, let go i ain’t got all day and shit better be funny,” Fif wrote in the initial caption, though he later edited it to read, “tune into my New show Out Wild starring @michaelblackson it’s kinda like a show that got cancelled. LOL.”

Nick Cannon didn’t waste anytime clapping back. The Masked Singer host slid in the comments where he quoted “Wanksta” and compared the proposed spin-off to The Game‘s signing to G-Unit.

“Hahaha It be your own people!! Feels like when The Game came in and took over G-Unit!! ‘Damn Homey, In Highschool you was the man Homey!!!” Nick commented. Peep the post below. 

Via HNHH

