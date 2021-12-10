Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Travis Scott’s Hard Seltzer CACTI Discontinued: Report
53
0
Drake Celebrates “Free Larry Hoover” Concert With Kanye’s “I Wonder” Lyrics
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2528
1
Papoose November
1376
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nick Cannon Gets New Ink In Honor Of His Late Son, Zen

Posted By on December 10, 2021

Nick Cannon honors his late son Zen with an angel tattoo on his rib.

Earlier this week, Nick Cannon and his baby mother Alyssa Scott revealed that they had just faced a horrible tragedy, as their five-month-old child, Zen Cannon, tragically passed away from brain cancer. A loss like that much be extremely difficult to endure, and both of Zen’s parents have since commented on the passing of the newborn boy.

On Instagram, Alyssa Scott wrote, “Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”

Nick Cannon attends Nick Cannon, Meruelo Media, Skyview Announce Radio Syndication on December 04, 2019 in Burbank, California.
Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Nick also touched on the loss of his youngest son on his talk show, the Nick Cannon Show, and days later, he has now revealed that he got a special new tattoo in honor of Zen. Shared as part of his “Pic of the Day” segment, Nick Cannon’s tattoo shows Zen, depicted as an angel, and the renowned television hosts revealed that he got it on his rib so that his late son could always be by his side.

“It was a lot of pain, but it was well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience,” Nick Cannon said while sharing his new ink with the Nick Cannon Show audience.

Scroll down to check out the clip from the Nick Cannon Show when he reveals his new tattoo.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Travis Scott’s Hard Seltzer CACTI Discontinued: Report
53 525 4
0
Drake Celebrates “Free Larry Hoover” Concert With Kanye’s “I Wonder” Lyrics
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Travis Scott’s Hard Seltzer CACTI Discontinued: Report
53
0
Drake Celebrates “Free Larry Hoover” Concert With Kanye’s “I Wonder” Lyrics
185
0
Nick Cannon Gets New Ink In Honor Of His Late Son, Zen
159
0
Cole Bennett Delivers Touching Tribute At First Annual Juice WRLD Day In Chicago
278
0
Kanye West Forgot The Lyrics To “Forever” During Larry Hoover Benefit Show
251
0
More News

Trending Songs

Earl Sweatshirt Feat. Armand Hammer Tabula Rasa
119
0
Russ Russ LA Leakers Freestyle #125
251
0
Preme Feat. Swae Lee Hopscotch
212
0
RZA Feat. Flatbush Zombies Plug Addicts
199
0
YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Birdman Stuck With Me
199
0
Cousin Stizz Blessings
238
0
DJ Premier Feat. 2 Chainz Mortgage Free
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

OT The Real Feat. Benny The Butcher “Coke & Guns” Video
212
0
Polo G “Fortnight” Video
251
0
Smiley “Made It” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Travis Scott’s Hard Seltzer CACTI Discontinued: Report
Drake Celebrates “Free Larry Hoover” Concert With Kanye’s “I Wonder” Lyrics
Nick Cannon Gets New Ink In Honor Of His Late Son, Zen