Nick Cannon Gets New Ink In Honor Of His Late Son, Zen

Earlier this week, Nick Cannon and his baby mother Alyssa Scott revealed that they had just faced a horrible tragedy, as their five-month-old child, Zen Cannon, tragically passed away from brain cancer. A loss like that much be extremely difficult to endure, and both of Zen’s parents have since commented on the passing of the newborn boy.

On Instagram, Alyssa Scott wrote, “Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me. When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening.”



Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Nick also touched on the loss of his youngest son on his talk show, the Nick Cannon Show, and days later, he has now revealed that he got a special new tattoo in honor of Zen. Shared as part of his “Pic of the Day” segment, Nick Cannon’s tattoo shows Zen, depicted as an angel, and the renowned television hosts revealed that he got it on his rib so that his late son could always be by his side.

“It was a lot of pain, but it was well worth it. I enjoyed every moment of the experience,” Nick Cannon said while sharing his new ink with the Nick Cannon Show audience.

Scroll down to check out the clip from the Nick Cannon Show when he reveals his new tattoo.