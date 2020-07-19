Nick Cannon, Kehlani Mourn Death Of Rapper Ryan Bowers

Nick Cannon and Kehlani paid tribute to their dear friend, rapper Ryan Bowers, who took his own life earlier this week after recovering from a police shooting last year that left him in critical condition. The sad news broke early Sunday morning that Ryan, who was signed to the music division of Nick’s NCredible Entertainment, had committed suicide. Few details are known about the tragic death at the moment, but a few of Ryan’s famous friends shared some heartfelt messages about the artist on Instagram.

“Just when I thought it couldn’t get any worse…” Nick wrote on a photo of him and Ryan. “2020 is definitely the most f*cked up year I’ve ever witnessed! After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it. I’ve said it once and I will say it again, this was the strongest dude I’ve ever met!”

Nick then goes on to recount the horrific incident that occurred between Ryan and the San Diego Police Department last year that left him fighting for his life. Back in 2019, a family member called the police on Ryan after he had allegedly threatened to slit his own throat. Upon the cops’ arrival, Ryan approached them wielding a different knife, which resulted in one of the officers opening fire on him. He was shot in the upper body and left in critical condition, which led him to go into a coma for months. However, as Nick explains, he eventually woke up and began his recovery, regaining the ability to walk and talk and even make music again.

“Even through his strength he would whisper to me that ‘Everything Still Hurts,'” Nick continued. “His music was definitely his safe haven and it was amazing. Paying for lawyers, putting money in his pocket, even putting the music together all meant nothing because I feel like I failed my little brother. The Cops will get away with shooting another kid, everyone will just look at this as yet another loving farewell post, but to me @ryanbowersob was so much more than that. Once again my brother you have put this world in perspective for me. You would do that quite often because I never understood how someone who was experiencing sooo much pain could still laugh and smile through it all…I am certain that your energy will never die and your Spirit is eternal, so I ask you still to forgive me for letting you down Warrior. I can’t help but think if I wasnt so engulfed in my own bullsh*t I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts… F*ck this place!!”

Kehlani also mourned the loss of Ryan on Instagram, sharing some stories and throwback photos of the two of them in a heartbreaking tribute.

“We stayed up every night together craaaackinnn the f*ck uppppp and talked about ‘making it’ when we lived at Chaz house. Sneaking and smoking on the roof at the Ncredible office everyday. Really horrible freestyles. I understood you, and when it came down to me going back to my hometown to figure it out myself at one point i felt like you was the only person who understood ME. Our last conversation will haunt me forever. You know why. I can understand why, i just wish it wasn’t like this. My heart is broken. I thought sh*t couldn’t no sicker and it just did. I begggggged you bro. You are at peace and that’s all i can find any sort of peace in myself. I can’t believe i’m writing this. Rest in peace to a real fighter… my real fam… i love you Ryan. F*ck this year… on everything.”

Rest in peace, Ryan Bowers. We’re sending our love to his family, friends, and fans during this time.