Nick Cannon Releases Part 1 Of Kanye West Interview: Craziness, Presidency, & More

Class is in session between Nick Cannon and Kanye West.

An announcement was made that Nick would be interviewing the one-and-only Kanye West for his podcast this week, releasing chunks of their conversation as the week passed on. Today, we’re blessed with the first part: a 44-minute talk about craziness — or, as Kanye prefers, Yeziness — his current Presidential campaign, and more.

The first portion of their conversation is available now, where Nick introduces Kanye as a “true friend” of his. Right off the bat, Kanye starts talking about how some people perceive him to be crazy before giving the difference between crazy and “Ye-zy.” Yeah… you can see where this is going.

He then goes on to talk about how Forbes “intentionally” left him off of their annual lists to teach him a lesson that, since he didn’t get rich in a conventional fashion, he should not be rewarded.

Of course, the topic of politics came up with West speaking about his current campaign to disrupt the 2020 election, once again claiming that he’s not running for office, he’s “walking.”

As you can imagine, there’s a lot happening in this action-packed forty-four minutes. If you’ve got time today, check it out and try not to rip your hair out.

