Nick Cannon Tells Kid ‘N Play If It “Wasn’t For Y’all There Would Be No Me”

Posted By on October 8, 2021

The legendary “House Party” Rap duo visited Cannon’s talk show and were deservingly given their flowers.

He went from a child star to a media mogul, and now, Nick Cannon has his own talk show. The self-titled program has recently launched and Cannon has been turn-styling his guests in its first weeks. He kicked things off by inviting his good friend Kevin Hart to appear as they continued trolling one another, and Cannon also recently featured music legends Kid ‘n Play.

The Rap duo peaked back in the 1980s and ’90s, even delivering some of our favorite classics with the House Party franchise. While speaking with Cannon, the talk show host gave them their flowers and revealed the influence Kid ‘n Play had on his career.

Kid N Play
Raymond Boyd / Contributor / Getty Images

“This is one of the most exciting moments for me in my career because … I’ve told you guys this in private, but if it wasn’t for y’all there would be no me. I say this as a kid who came up watching y’all. I was so inspired by everything that you did,” said Cannon. “A kid growing up in the hood, in the project but seeing somebody that didn’t necessarily have to always be promoting or perpetuating violence in their music. Even though I love all of the hardcore stuff … you guys made me smile, you guys made me dance.”

The pair of icons welcome the praise humbly and spoke about the authenticity of their friendship.

“We were just doing it,” said Christopher “Kid” Reid. “Two cats from Queens that grew up around the corner from each other that wanted to have that fun-loving atmosphere that you talked about. It was born out of a real friendship, nobody put us together. We grew up around the corner from each other, so I think later on when you saw the movies, the music, and everything else, the chemistry was real.”

Watch the interview below.

Via HNHH

