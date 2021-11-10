Nicki Minaj Celebrates “Super Bass” Becoming RIAA Certified Diamond

“This one was released b4 the streaming era,” the rapper wrote before penning how grateful she is for her fans.
It has been 10 years since the release of “Super Bass” and the megahit single has earned Nicki Minaj yet another accolade. The superstar rapper has long been declared a GOAT in the Rap game by both fans and peers, and now Minaj celebrates her Pink Friday (Deluxe) hit becoming RIAA certified Diamond.
“Super Bass” was the Pop-Rap crossover that peaked at the No. 3 position on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart and continues to be a fan favorite. On Instagram, Minaj showed off her new plaque and added a thankful message.
She wrote, ‘#SuperBassDiamond Thank you for over a decade of support. #Barbz (special thx to Ester Dean, Kane, Juice, Taylor Swift, Sofia Grace & Rosie, Ellen, Young Money/Cash Money & Republic.” Minaj reminded people that the release of “Super Bass” isn’t like it is today where artists can upload a track to DSPs and just count numbers.
“This one was released b4 the streaming era, so millions of fans actually purchased the song. [pink bow emoji] I’m so grateful for you guys. Sending love & blessings your way.” Thousands of Minaj’s fans have stormed social media to make the track a trending topic once again, so check out Nicki’s post and revisit “Super Bass” below.