Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings 2
2051
0
Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
1218
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nicki Minaj Commends Young Thug’s All-Pink Rolling Loud Look

Posted By on July 25, 2021

Nicki Minaj says Young Thug’s pink hair and outfit for Rolling Loud is “dat. mthfkn. gas.”

Even though Nicki Minaj isn’t slated to perform at Rolling Loud this year, plenty of artists appear to be channeling the Beam Me Up Scotty artist’s energy in Miami over the past couple of days. Flo Milli’s on-stage and off-stage looks throughout this weekend have been giving “Black Barbie” vibes, and Young Thug seems to have followed Nicki’s Pinkprint by hitting Rolling Loud in a vibrant all-pink ensemble that literally stretches from his head to his toes.

In addition to sporting a pair of sparkling hot pink pants and a giant pink puffer jacket, Thug also notably dyed his hair pink for the occasion as well, and upon seeing Thug’s new look, Nicki Minaj hit the ‘Gram to give her frequent collaborator some props.

Screenshot of Nicki Minaj's Instagram Story on July 25, 2021

The “Whole Lotta Money” rapper shared a photo of Thug sitting in a car while still donning his Rolling Loud performance outfit, and she commended his dedication to his all-pink outfit by writing, “Listennnnn. this. is. dat. mtfhfkn. gas. right. TF. here. chile. wtf. [pink ribbon emoji] [pink hearts emoji] [fire emoji].” 

While the pink aesthetic was definitely a sight to see, Young Thug also announced his upcoming album Punk and played an early preview of one of its songs, titled “TikTok.” With her interest in Thug’s new pink aesthetic, perhaps fans will get the opportunity to hear Nicki Minaj and Young Thug reunite on wax on Young Thug’s sophomore album Punk.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106 525 8
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
106
0
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
172
0
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud
132
0
Bobby Shmurda Explains What It Feels Like To Be Free
159
0
Lil Nas X Responds To Dr. Boyce Watkins’ Homophobic “INDUSTRY BABY” Comments
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Tory Lanez Feat. Kodak Black Grah Tah Tah
106
0
Jay Critch To The Sky
132
0
Armoney Rose Feat. The Game Baddest In The World
132
0
Trench Baby Richest Gangbanger
119
0
Zach Zoya Understand
106
0
GASHI Sleeping On My Left
212
0
James Blake Say What You Will
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YN Jay Crafts One Of The Fattest Blunts In “How To Roll” History
159
0
Childish Major Names The Best Places To Get “Thot Food” In Atlanta
199
0
Coupe
106
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Vince Staples Reflects On How Mac Miller Changed His Life
Moneybagg Yo Names The Two Biggest Albums Of The Year
Lil Uzi Vert Debuts New “Pink Tape” Music At Rolling Loud