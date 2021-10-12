Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine
225
0
Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Papoose September
3190
1
Drake Certified Lover Boy
1641
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nicki Minaj Defends Jesy Nelson Against Blackfishing Claims From Little Mix Singer

Posted By on October 11, 2021

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, a Black woman who is Jesy’s former groupmate, allegedly DMd Jesy with blackfishing accusations. Minaj clapped back.

Their “Boyz” collaboration is climbing the charts and is estimated to debut in the Top 3 spot on the charts, but Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj are facing off against critics. The Diddy-sampled single has been largely accepted by fans with open arms, however, some have accused the former Little Mix singer of “blackfishing” and touting a “blaccent.”

In a recent interview, Jesy addressed the ongoing controversy. “I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on,” she said. “I’m very aware that I’m a white British woman; I’ve never said that I wasn’t.”

Now, it is Nicki Minaj‘s turn to speak on the controversy and, unsurprisingly, she came to Jesy’s defense against naysayers, including Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock. Jesy’s former bandmate, who has two biracial parents that include Jamaican and Barbadian ancestry, allegedly sent her a DM accusing Jesy of “blackfishing.” Nicki spoke with Jesy about Pinnock’s alleged messages while on Livestream.

“Take them text messages and shove it up your f*cking ass,” Minaj said. “Let [Jesy] enjoy this time. If you was in this group and haven’t talked about this sh*t for ten years… If you want a solo career baby girl just say that… If that’s how you felt, why were you kiki-ing with her and being in videos with her for ten years.”

In an interview with PEOPLE, Jesy said she never intended to offend anyone. Check out Nicki’s video below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine
225 525 17
0
Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine
225
0
Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween
185
0
Summer Walker Announces JT Collab, Previews “Still Over It” Tracklist
185
0
Fat Joe Says DaBaby Is The Modern Version Of 2Pac
238
0
Drake Returns To Toronto Raptors Broadcast, Talks Kawhi & Going On Tour
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

Blacc Zacc Dirty Money
106
0
Roy Woods Peaches (RoyMix)
132
0
Lucki New Drank
132
0
WSTRN Professional Love
185
0
Gunplay & ANML SHLTR Pop Da Lock
185
0
Soulja Boy Big Racks
265
0
Reason Straightenin (Freestyle)
159
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Duke Deuce “WTF!” Video
119
0
Don Toliver Feat. Travis Scott “Flocky Flocky” Video
172
0
Ilham “Gang Signs” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Coachella Drops Vaccine Mandate, Says Negative COVID Test Results Are Fine
Lil Uzi Vert Says “The Pink Tape” Will Drop Before Halloween
Summer Walker Announces JT Collab, Previews “Still Over It” Tracklist