Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1244
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nicki Minaj Dishes On Newborn Baby & What NBA Youngboy Is Like In Twitter Q&A

Posted By on November 6, 2020

Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to answer fans’ questions surrounding her newborn baby and her recent collab with NBA Youngboy, “What That Speed Bout.”

Since giving birth to her first (real) son on September 30th, Minaj has retreated from the music scene, focusing solely on taking care of her and husband Kenneth Petty’s newborn baby. Minaj has largely kept the baby away from the public eye, sharing only a glimpse of Baby Petty’s foot on the Gram a few weeks after giving birth, but Friday morning she took to Twitter to answer a few fan questions about motherhood.

Minaj also shed light on what it was like working with NBA YoungBoy on their track “What That Speed Bout,” which was released last night (November 5) and features production from Mike WiLL Made-It.

When asked what it was like working with YoungBoy, Minaj responded, “YoungBoy was rlly dope. Chill. Laid back. Sweet. rlly fuk wit his vibe. Didn’t do the most on set, more mature than I thought he’d be. He was on gangsta time.”

Helmed by two artists with some of the highest music output rates in the industry (YoungBoy has released 16 mixtapes and two studio albums since 2015 alone), and assisted by one of the top producers in the game, the single certainly has next-big-hit potential. 

Minaj also spoke on eventually introducing her son to the rest of the world, saying, “lol. Can’t wait til he meets you guys. I wonder if he’ll like yall? he’s prob gonna be so confused at first. Like why yall so loud? That lady ain’t nobody she just my mommy.”

Check out her Q&A in full below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106 525 8
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege
251
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93
0
Conway The Machine Teases “From King To A God” Deluxe
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Russ Congrats Freestyle
79
0
88GLAM East To West
146
0
J.I.D Feat. Conway Ballads
146
0
24kGoldn Feat. Justin Bieber, J Balvin & iann dior Mood (Remix)
185
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Lil Durk Back In Blood
159
0
42 Dugg Free Woo
106
0
Doe Boy Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Bussin
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
53
0
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
172
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege