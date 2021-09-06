Rap Basement

Nicki Minaj Explains Why She Turned Down Doja Cat Collab

Posted By on September 6, 2021

Nicki Minaj was asked to feature on “Get Into It (Yuh)” but she didn’t think she could add anything to the song.

Nicki Minaj joined a fan’s Twitter Spaces conversation this weekend, interacting with hundreds of Barbs and offering an update on her next studio album and more, and she also spoke about her love for Doja Cat, who shouted out the Queen at the very end of her song “Get Into It (Yuh).”

According to Nicki, she’s got a lot of love for Doja Cat, and she was actually supposed to be featured on “Get Into It,” but she didn’t think she could add anything to the track, so she passed on the collaboration.


 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

When a fan suggested that Nicki is too busy to feature on Doja Cat‘s album, Nicki said that it was nothing of the sort.

“It’s not that I’m too busy at all, it’s just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation so I had told her, if it was like how me and BIA were direct and we talked to each other directly, but I didn’t love that song [“Get Into It”] because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it,” said Nicki. “So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else.”

When a fan pointed out that the song samples “Massive Attack,” Nicki pointed out that she doesn’t even really like that song. “No,” she exclaimed before the fan interjected, “I love that song!”


 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It’s a shame that we didn’t get the inevitable Doja Cat x Nicki Minaj collaboration on Planet Her, but maybe Doja will make an appearance on the Queen’s next album. What do you think their song will sound like?

Via HNHH

