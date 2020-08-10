Nicki Minaj Fans Go After A$AP Ferg For New Song’s Chart Debut

It doesn’t matter that “Move Ya Hips” is officially the highest-charting single in A$AP Ferg‘s career, clocking in at #19 this year on the Billboard Hot 100. Nicki Minaj‘s fans are still going after the Harlem rapper, even attempting to cancel him for the song’s performance.

If you look right now, you’ll find #ASAPFergIsOverParty trending on Twitter and, upon further inspection, the Nicki Minaj stans started it. After a week of going hard as they tried to give Nicki another #1 song, “Move Ya Hips” did not come close, not even making the Top 10. According to the Barbz, Ferg failed to submit his website sales, which they were going hard with, which could have meant a lower debut than the song actually deserved. However, that much has not been confirmed by Ferg.

While the Barbz will be mad every time that Nicki doesn’t grab a #1 right off the bat, it’s definitely a little silly to try and cancel one of her collaborators — one that she has worked with numerous times — because of something as meaningless as chart positions. At the end of the day, this is still A$AP Ferg’s highest-charting record, marking his first time in the Top 20, which is something to be celebrated. What happened to just enjoying the music?

Do you think people have a right to get after A$AP Ferg for the way the song performed?