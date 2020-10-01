Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

The Lox Living Off Xperience
715
1
Big Sean Detroit
596
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To Her First Child

Posted By on October 1, 2020

Nicki Minaj has officially become a mother, welcoming her first newborn child into the world with husband Kenneth Petty.

Though Nicki Minaj has been espousing that “these bitches are her sons” for years, it would appear that the legendary rapper has finally become a mother for the first time. After announcing her pregnancy in July, TMZ reports that Minaj gave birth in Los Angeles yesterday, confirming that both the name and sex remain unknown as of now. The publication also confirms that her husband, Kenneth Petty, was by her side for the duration of the birth. 

Nicki Minaj Gives Birth

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The news comes as a welcome surprise for Minaj’s legions of fans, especially the Barbz, who will likely venerate the child with a saintlike reverence. As of this moment, the rapper has yet to publically announce the news on her own platform, though it’s likely she will share confirmation at some point in the imminent future. It’s also unclear as to whether she’ll be actively following through with previously-teased retirement plans, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see Nicki taking a temporary hiatus at the very least.

Fans of Minaj already understand how much she valued building a family, and it should be fun to see how the esteemed lyricist’s parenting journey unfolds. Expect to see the child’s name and gender revealed shortly, and in the meantime, congratulations to Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty on the great news.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93 525 7
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
93
0
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
159
0
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report
371
0
Kehlani “Loved” Young M.A Mentioning Her Name In Flirtatious “BIG” Lyric
185
1
LL Cool J Tells Kanye West To “Piss In A Yeezy” Instead Of On Grammy Award
291
0
More News

Trending Songs

D Block Europe Feat. Aitch UFO
26
0
Ella Mai Not Another Love Song
53
0
Trey Songz Two Ways
53
0
SpaceGhostPurrp Dade County
66
0
Casey Veggies Moonwalkin
66
0
YG Jealous
66
0
K-Trap Feat. Abra Cadabra New Opp Block
106
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Real Life
53
0
Make It Right
53
0
Runnin
66
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

21 Savage, YG & Megan Thee Stallion Light Up This Week’s “Fire Emoji” Playlist
Logic Tells Def Jam To Pay Lil Keke: “Don’t Be F*ckin Up My Relationships”
Rich The Kid Ordered To Pay Former Managers $1.1 Million: Report