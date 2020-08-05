Rap Basement

42 Dugg Has Been Arrested
119
0
Royce Da 5’9″ Names The Best Funkmaster Flex Freestyle
119
0
Seven7Hardaway 7x
821
2
Wiz Khalifa Slim Peter
662
0
Nicki Minaj Names Her Favorite Thing About Megan Thee Stallion

Posted By on August 5, 2020

Nicki Minaj admires Megan Thee Stallion’s drive to improve herself and continue to push for good grades in school.

As you know, there’s a lot of contrived beef on social media between female rappers. Of course, there’s the ever-present feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, which feels like it will never end. And, with that, branches of beef have introduced themselves. If you work with Nicki, you’ve seemingly picked your side and will never get a chance to work with the other– and vice versa. Such is not the case for Megan Thee Stallion.

In the last year, Megan will have released songs with both artists. Her hit single “Hot Girl Summer” features Nicki Minaj and she will also be featured on Cardi B’s return single “WAP.”

With Megan being the joining force between the two bickering rappers, Nicki has officially revealed her favorite thing about the rising star.

The Houston-bred talent is currently furthering her education, studying at Texas Southern University, and in a new interview with Variety, Nicki Minaj explained that she is seriously impressed by Meg’s ability to focus on a thriving music career and her education at the same time.

“One of my favorite things about Meg is her desire to further her education,” said Minaj. “It’s so important for women to feel inspired to achieve goals outside of social media, where the focus is usually placed on their bodies or who they’re dating at the time. Women are more than just baby mamas, and we can continue to prove that by being goal oriented, bettering ourselves and being independent. Megan is the perfect example that we can have fun and be smart at the same time.”

Amen.

[via]

Via HNHH

