Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death

Nobody deserves to lose the person they love. Asian Doll is absolutely heartbroken following the death of her boyfriend, King Von.

Today is an incredibly sad day in the world of hip-hop. King Von, one of the most popular rising rappers from Chicago, was involved in a shoot-out with Quando Rondo’s crew outside of an Atlanta nightclub. Von was fatally struck, as well as two other people.

As information continues to come out surrounding the circumstances behind his death, hip-hop fans are sending their love to King Von’s friends, family, team, and fans.

Asian Doll reacted to the news this morning, tweeting: “I wanna die 2 Shid it feel like I’m dead already.” She followed up with multiple photo uploads to Instagram, posting pictures of them as a couple and sharing a touching message. “I don’t wanna be here no more,” said Asian. “I would’ve went with you to the next life holding your hand.. why you leave me Von fr what we use to always tell each other ‘we’ll die 4 each other & if we going we going together’.”

Asian Doll could use all the loving messages in the world right now.

Nicki Minaj is one of many to have reached out to the rapper, writing: “I’m sure I don’t have the right words but I’m sending my love & praying for your strength, baby girl.”

Rest in peace, King Von.