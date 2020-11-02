Nicki Minaj Reveals Release Date For NBA Youngboy Collab

The new Nicki Minaj and NBA Youngboy song will feature production from Mike WiLL Made-It
NBA Youngboy has been one of the most consistent young artists in the game for quite some time now. It feels like he is dropping a new project every single month, and fans are always eager to bless their ears with new Youngboy tracks. He has certainly caught the attention of some of the biggest artists in the world, particularly Nicki Minaj, who has been teasing a collaboration with Youngboy for a few months now.
Back in August, Youngboy even previewed the song on social media while showing fans that he was on the set of a music video with Nicki, who was still pregnant at the time. Now, Nicki is taking to Instagram to show fans that the new track and music video is going to be here a lot sooner than you may think.