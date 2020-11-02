Rap Basement

Nicki Minaj Reveals Release Date For NBA Youngboy Collab

Posted By on November 2, 2020

The new Nicki Minaj and NBA Youngboy song will feature production from Mike WiLL Made-It

NBA Youngboy has been one of the most consistent young artists in the game for quite some time now. It feels like he is dropping a new project every single month, and fans are always eager to bless their ears with new Youngboy tracks. He has certainly caught the attention of some of the biggest artists in the world, particularly Nicki Minaj, who has been teasing a collaboration with Youngboy for a few months now.

Back in August, Youngboy even previewed the song on social media while showing fans that he was on the set of a music video with Nicki, who was still pregnant at the time. Now, Nicki is taking to Instagram to show fans that the new track and music video is going to be here a lot sooner than you may think.

#WhatThatSpeedBout THURSDAY NIGHT ð¨ð¨ð¨ð¨ NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL,” she wrote on social media. “What That Speed Bout” promises to be a popular collaborating as were sure the Barbs will be commanding their stations on Twitter as ruthlessly do what they need to do in order to make the song go number one on the charts.
With this new track dropping in just a few days, keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to share it.

Via HNHH

