Nicki Minaj Seemingly Shades Candiace Dillard’s Singing Career In “RHOP” Reunion Clip

Nicki Minaj may be in the midst of a messy legal battle with Jennifer Hough, but that isn’t stopping her from stirring up controversy on the Real Housewives of Potomac reunion. The fourth part of the series is set to air tonight, November 28th, and from the looks of things, the head Barb in charge has some questions about Candiace Dillard’s musical career during her stint as host.

Speaking of the song “Drive Back,” Minaj asked Dillard, “scale of one to 10, before that video came out, how successful did you think the song was going to be?” Before the singer could respond, Mia Thornton sassily chimed in, “negative two.” Dillard responded, “from a place of hater-ation,” to which Thornton said, “from a place of honesty, sorry.”

As is tradition, the other housewives quickly jumped in. Karen Huger defended her friend, sharing that she ranked Dillard’s track a 9/10. “Look, Candiace can sing,” she insisted. “It’s a nine for effort, it’s a nine for talent.” When it was her turn to speak, the Water in a Broken Glass actress revealed that her song has over half a million streams, was “number 24” on Billboard’s R&B chart, and “number four on iTunes.”

The Grammy-nominated artist acknowledged the importance of these numbers, then asked how long “Drive Back” has been out. When Dillard responded, “two months,” Minaj’s face shifted into a telling glance, which gives us a feeling that some drama will definitely be unfolding on tonight’s episode.

The mother of one dropped off a promo video on her Instagram page, writing “in about 4 hours. 8 PM EST. Tune in to Bravo. Btw, you know you that b*tch when they make the whole aesthetic PINK FOR YOU. Look @ how PRETTY THEY LOOK,” in the caption.

