Nicki Minaj Splits From Management, In Talks With SALXCO

Posted By on September 14, 2021

SALXCO, the management team behind Doja Cat and The Weeknd, is reportedly in talks with Nicki Minaj.

Nicki Minaj is looking for a new management team before we enter the post-Queen era of her career. As fans anticipate a new album from Nicki, the rapper has reportedly parted ways with Irving Azoff, her former manager at Full Stop Management, which includes Lizzo and Roddy Ricch on their roster. Sources close to Variety confirmed the news of Nicki’s departure from the management team which reportedly occurred earlier this year.


 Rich Fury/Getty Images

It looks like Nicki’s currently in talks with SALXCO, led by Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, to join their star-studded roster of artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and recent additions of Diddy and Swedish House Mafia (which explains the recently teased collab with The Weeknd).

Nicki and Irving Azoff linked up following a public spat in 2018 during the Queen Radio show where she accused Azoff of contacting people in media “to spread negative things about my tour.” She also called Azoff a “cocksucker.” Despite this, they worked through their differences and teamed up.

Nicki Minaj hasn’t released an album since 2018’s Queen but she did re-release her breakout mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty earlier this year. The version released to DSPs featured three new songs including the Drake and Weezy-assisted “Seeing Green.” 

In related news, Nicki Minaj was recently accused of being an anti-vaxxer after claiming that her cousin’s friend became impotent after getting the vaccine. As a result, her cousin’s friend is no longer getting married, she claimed. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

