Nicki Minaj Sued For $200 Million Over “Rich Sex”

Nicki Minaj’s post-baby bliss will soon be coming to an end because of a $200 million lawsuit that she’ll need her legal team to focus on. Brinx Billions, a New York rapper that has been close with Nicki for years, has officially filed a lawsuit against the superstar rapper, asking for $200 million in damages for allegedly stealing his song “Rich Sex” and not giving proper credit.

According to a report from TMZ, Brinx is claiming that he initially played the song for Nicki and told her that it would be a smash hit. It was eventually featured on her 2018 album Queen, and it even features vocals from Brinx during the intro and outro. Brinx claims that he is the sole author/creator/composer/writer/producer of “Rich Sex”, which also features Lil Wayne, yet he says he’s not credited as such. He says that Nicki stole some of his lyrics directly, including, “It ain’t such a thing as broke and handsome”.

Brinx Billions is reportedly suing Nicki Minaj, Universal Music Group, Young Money, and Cash Money for over $200 million in damages.

We’ll keep you posted on any updates in this legal matter.



Recently, Nicki Minaj was in the news after it was alleged that Lil Wayne also sold her master recordings to Universal Music Group after it was reported that he made a $100 million deal back in the summer, which entailed him selling the masters to Young Money’s catalog. It’s unclear if “Rich Sex” was part of that deal, or if only Nicki’s songs with the Young Money group were included.

