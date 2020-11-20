Nicki Minaj Surprise Releases “Pink Friday” Super Deluxe Edition

Rap Basement

Posted By on November 20, 2020

Nicki Minaj released a “Pink Friday” Super Deluxe to commemorate the 10th anniversary of her debut album.

This Sunday, November 22, marks the 10-year anniversary of Nicki Minaj’s acclaimed breakthrough album, Pink Friday. To celebrate, Minaj dropped a Super Deluxe edition of the album called Pink Friday: The Complete Edition, featuring eight bonus cuts. 

nicki minaj pink friday

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

The 21-track album is a curation of previously-released Pink Friday album editions. The now-decade-old album secured three Grammy nominations upon its release, and took home Rap Album of the Year. Check out the Pink Friday: The Complete Edition tracklist below, now available for streaming on all platforms:

  1. “I’m The Best”
  2. “Roman’s Revenge” (Feat. Eminem)”
  3. “Did It On’em”
  4. “Right Thru Me”
  5. “Fly” (Feat. Rihanna)
  6. “Save Me”
  7. “Moment 4 Life” (Feat. Drake)
  8. “Check It Out” (Feat. will.i.am)
  9. “Blazin” (Feat. Kanye West)
  10. “Here I Am”
  11. “Dear Old Nicki”
  12. “Your Love”
  13. “Last Chance” (Feat. Natasha Bedingfield)
  14. “Super Bass”
  15. “Blow Ya Mind”
  16. “Muny”
  17. “Wave Ya Hand”
  18. “Catch Me”
  19. “Girls Fall Like Dominoes”
  20. “BedRock” (Feat. Young Money & Lloyd)
  21. “Roman’s Revenge” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

Yesterday, Minaj surprised her fans by announcing a virtual celebration in honor of the momentous occasion, tweeting, “Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday. get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration.” Minaj has been laying relatively low these past few months, having given birth to her first son in September, making this news all the more exciting for Minaj fans. 

Read our ranking of Nicki Minaj‘s albums from worst to best here.

 

Via HNHH

