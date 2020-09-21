Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Young Dolph Rich Slave
741
2
Friday Fontana Underdog
649
3
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nicki Minaj Takes Huge W In Tracy Chapman Copyright Lawsuit

Posted By on September 20, 2020

The ruling is a significant win for artists.

Nicki Minaj is enjoying an important legal victory after a judge recently ruled in favour of the rapper in a year-long court battle.

She was sued by singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman, who claimed that Minaj committed copyright infringement by interpolating her song “Baby Can I Hold You” in 2018’s “Sorry” with Nas.

Minaj has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the interpolation fell within fair use rights and that she had reportedly attempted to obtain Chapman’s permission numerous times.

The judge sided with Nicki, explaining her belief that artists should be allowed to “experiment” with existing copyrighted material and that the implications of setting a more restrictive precedent would prove detrimental to the industry at large.

“Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask to see a proposed work before approving a license,” she declared. “A ruling uprooting these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”

Nicki’s lawyers had long warned that if the court found in favour of Chapman, it “would impose a financial and administrative burden so early in the creative process that all but the most well-funded creators would be forced to abandon their visions at the outset.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93 525 7
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
93
0
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
119
0
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women
132
0
“The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill” Named Best Rap Album Ever By Rolling Stone
159
0
Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes To Angela Yee Over Gucci Mane Interview: “It’s Petty”
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Rittz F***** Up Day
146
0
Loose Kannon Takeoff Feat. Stunna 4 Vegas No Flaggin
132
0
KXNG Crooked & Joell Ortiz Hands Up (Outlaws)
106
0
OMB Peezy Yeah
119
0
Da$h Feat. Rob Vicious Bussin
106
0
Redman Time 4 Sum Aksion
119
0
Lloyd They Don't Care
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Say You Love Me” Video
106
0
Conway Feat. Method Man “Lemon” Video
146
0
Duffle Bag Buru Feat. Xanman “Quarterback” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Conway Speaks On How “Music Definitely Saved” Him From Street Life
Fat Joe Praises Big Sean, Compares Him To Nipsey Hussle: “You’re A Beautiful Soul”
KNXG Crooked Denounces Men In The Industry For Predatory Behavior Toward Women