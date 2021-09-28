Nicki Minaj Teases New Jesy Nelson Collab “Boyz”

Nicki Minaj has been semi-retired from the rap game, and while it’s unlikely that she’ll ever truly step away from making music, her output has slowed considerably. That’s not to say she’s gone entirely MIA — in fact, Nicki appears to be on the verge of delivering a new track, taking her talents overseas to the U.K.

Earlier this afternoon, Nicki took to Instagram to preview her upcoming collaboration “Boyz,” which finds her linking up with Jesy Nelson for what promises to be a crowd-pleaser.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In her own caption, Nicki declares that it’s “almost time,” which probably translates to “this coming Friday.” On her own page, Nelson expressed concern that the track would be too big for their own good: “Do you think they’re ready for this.”

At this time, we haven’t had the chance to catch any audio — save for an introductory word from Nicki Minaj, who teased the union of the “UK Baddie and the Barbie.”

One has to wonder if this track will be the catalyst for a more substantial release from Nicki, whose most recent album arrived with 2019’s Queen. Given how much she has experienced since, it certainly feels like an album would be the perfect way of catching up with the rap legend — be sure to sound off in the comments if you agree.

In the meantime, check out Nicki’s preview for “Boyz” below, and look for that to arrive in the near future.