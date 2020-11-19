Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jeremih Remains In ICU As His Family Says COVID-19 “Viciously Attacked His Body”
93
0
Nicki Minaj Teases “Virtual Celebration” For “Pink Friday” 10-Year Anniversary
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch BeastMode 4
1403
4
Fat Fool Rappers & Ball Players
834
2
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nicki Minaj Teases “Virtual Celebration” For “Pink Friday” 10-Year Anniversary

Posted By on November 18, 2020

Nicki is preparing to celebrate her debut studio album with her fans this weekend.

Barbz are gearing up for something special as the 10-year anniversary of Pink Friday inches closer. This weekend marks a decade since Nicki Minaj released her certified triple-platinum debut album, and on Wednesday (November 18), the rap icon teased that she has a surprise in store for her dedicated fan base.

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday, Anniversary, Surprise
Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty Images

“Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday,” Nicki tweeted. “Get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration.” The Barbz haven’t seen much of Nicki Minaj in the last few months as she’s been keenly dedicated to her newborn son. She’s kept private about what life has been like as a first-time mom alongside her newlywed husband Kenneth Petty, but fans are hoping that the rapper reveals her baby boy to the world.

Pink Friday debuted at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard charts and featured additional vocals from Rihanna, Drake, Kanye West, Eminem, will.i.am, and Natasha Bedingfield. The album boasted a number of fan-favorite singles including “Super Bass,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Fly, Your Love,” and Massive Attack.” What Nicki has planned remains a mystery, but you can check out how her fans have responded to her Pink Friday anniversary tweet below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jeremih Remains In ICU As His Family Says COVID-19 “Viciously Attacked His Body”
93 525 7
0
Rick Ross Reveals When Fans Can Expect “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been”
119 525 9
0

Recent Stories

Jeremih Remains In ICU As His Family Says COVID-19 “Viciously Attacked His Body”
93
0
Nicki Minaj Teases “Virtual Celebration” For “Pink Friday” 10-Year Anniversary
146
0
Rick Ross Reveals When Fans Can Expect “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been”
119
0
Lil Yachty Remixes “Saved By The Bell” Theme Song
132
0
HNHH & TuneCore Present “Heat Seekers” Artist Spotlight: Snoop
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

Cautious Clay Dying In The Subtlety
159
0
Willie The Kid & V Don Mother Of Pearls
106
0
Mist Cemetary Walks
146
0
Tierra Whack Peppers And Onions
172
0
Tierra Whack Feel Good
159
0
Key Glock All Of That
159
0
Russ Feat. Busta Rhymes Line Em Up
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

DaBaby Feat. Young Thug “BLIND” Video
172
0
2 Chainz Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Duval “Can’t Go For That” Video
238
0
Lil Wayne Feat. Gudda Gudda & HoodyBaby “NFL” Video
291
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jeremih Remains In ICU As His Family Says COVID-19 “Viciously Attacked His Body”
Nicki Minaj Teases “Virtual Celebration” For “Pink Friday” 10-Year Anniversary
Rick Ross Reveals When Fans Can Expect “Richer Than I’ve Ever Been”