Nicki Minaj Trends & Fans React After “Seeing Green” Doesn’t Receive Any Grammy Nominations

Posted By on November 23, 2021

The Barbz were out in full force after “Seeing Green” was left off the Grammy nomination list.

When Nicki Minaj linked up with Drake and Lil Wayne for “Seeing Green” back in May, it felt like a landmark event.

Despite coming up together under Lil Wayne as the two most important members of Weezy’s YMCMB Cash Money sublabel, Drake and Nicki had seemingly fallen out of touch, and it had been a minute since the two of them had been on a track together, nevermind all three of them.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

But “Seeing Green” was a reunion of sorts. Between Nicki’s heavy first verse, Weezy’s affinity for a specific women in Atlanta and Drake asserting that he is the biggest and best thing in the rap game, the record is certainly special, but according to the Recording Academy, it wasn’t special enough. 

After releasing the full list of nominations for the upcoming 64th Annual Grammy Awards, Minaj’s fanbase quickly realized that “Seeing Green” was nowhere to be found, and much like when the song was snubbed at the BET Hip Hop Awards, the Barbz hit Twitter in full force. Soon after the Grammy nominations were released, “Nicki Minaj” and “Seeing Green” were trending topics on Twitter, and Nicki fans had a lot to say about the Wayne and Drake collaboration not receiving any nominations. 

SeeingGreen is prolly one of the best Rap Song and Performance this year nd it got no nomination.. But Best Friend did?,” one Twitter user wrote, throwing shade at Saweetie and Doja Cat

SeeingGreen is the best Hip-Hop song of 2021 I said what I said argue with ya mama,” another added.

While many Minaj fans were irate with the “Seeing Green” snub, other fans explained that the “Anaconda” wasn’t a snub at all, and that the “Anaconda” rapper didn’t submit the song for Grammy submission. 

girl y’all do this every year acting confused everytime knowing damn well seeinggreen wasn’t submitted,” @thegirlnishaa wrote. 

Check out the full spectrum of reactions to “Seeing Green” not receiving any Grammy nominations below, and let us know how you feel about it down in the comments. 

Via HNHH

