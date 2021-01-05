Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1165
3
Wiz Khalifa
874
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors

Posted By on January 5, 2021

The Barbz are predicting a new Nicki era is upon us.

It looks like Nicki’s retirement talk is now fully a thing of the past. After dropping countless verses this year, a new Nicki Minaj era might be upon us. 

Yesterday, the Queens-born rapper had to come out and explain why she had unfollowed nearly 600 people including Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Katy Perry, and Megan thee Stallion, after speculation that there was some sort of beef. “Bare with me this following list you guys. Sorting it out,” she wrote with a kissy face. Fans were also quick to point out that Nicki also unfollowed her mother and sister, prompting people to lay the rumors of drama to rest. 

Now that she has finally finished the job of unfollowing everyone, the theory that the new mom is ushering in a new era is ringing the loudest. In addition to wiping her following list, she also cleared all her story highlights. 


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicki’s last solo album was her fourth studio album Queen released back in summer 2018. Since then, the Queen of Rap has maintained a steady presence in the rap game, lending verses to some of the years’ biggest hits, like “Whole Lotta Choppas” and “Say So,” the latter of which earned Doja and the rapper their first number-one single.  

Whatever Nicki is cooking up, we hope it arrives sometime this year. Futurewiped out his Instagram recently as well, prompting his fans to speculate that he too might be releasing new music soon. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40 525 3
0
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming
185 525 14
0

Recent Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
40
0
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
159
0
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming
185
0
Drake Producer Cardo Clears Up Possible “CLB” Release Date Speculation
159
0
The Weeknd Breaks Another Billboard Record With “Blinding Lights”
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kid Saiyan Bussdown
53
0
Westside Gunn, Wale & Smoke DZA The Hurt Business
119
0
Stunna 4 Vegas What It Do
172
0
K Camp Don't Drink Dasani
132
0
Conway & Big Ghost LTD Toast
146
0
Soulja Boy Pandemic
225
0
Madlib Hopprock
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

50 Cent Feat. NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez “Part Of The Game” Video
371
0
Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
437
0
Mama’s Baby
265
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

SZA Speaks On Grammy Snub: “It’s An Old Energy To Me”
Nicki Minaj Unfollows Everyone On Instagram & Fuels New Music Era Rumors
Future Wipes His Instagram, Fans Predict New Music Is Coming