Nicki Minaj’s Father Killed In Hit-And-Run: Report

Posted By on February 14, 2021

Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Maraj, has died after a hit-and-run accident in New York.

We’re sad to report that Nicki Minaj‘s father, Robert Maraj, has died after being fatally struck in an accident in New York City. TMZ reports Maraj was killed in a hit-and-run accident while walking between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday night. Nassau County Police said that the vehicle that hit Maraj left the scene immediately afterward.

Police said that Maraj was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital after he was hit. Unfortunately, he passed away due to injuries over the weekend. TMZ hasn’t specified when Maraj passed away. 

Authorities said there hasn’t been a solid description of the vehicle from witnesses on the scene. The Homicide Squad is currently investigating the accident and is asking the public to help them identify the culprit. Police have stated that they’ve had trouble finding a clear description of the vehicle or anyone that may have been behind the accident. 


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has previously detailed the strain in her relationship with her father growing up. However, they’ve repaired their bond and maintained a solid relationship over the years. She’s shared videos and photos of him on the ‘Gram in the past. A rep for the rapper did confirm the news of her father’s passing but didn’t have any further comment. Nicki hasn’t made any public statement.

Robert Maraj was 64 years old. 

We’re keeping Nicki Minaj and her family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. 

[Via]

Via HNHH

