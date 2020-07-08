Nicki Minaj’s Unreleased “New Body” Verse With Kanye West Trends On TikTok

A version of the long-awaited “New Body,” a track by Kanye West from the Yandhi era which features Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, was leaked several months ago and it has become the defining song of a new trend on TikTok.

As you know by now, the power of TikTok is indescribable. Artists have made their entire careers off of the app, which may soon be banned in the U.S. People like StaySolidRocky, Lil Mosey, and even Roddy Ricch have seen the tremendous impact that the social media platform can hold and now, Nicki Minaj is right there with them.

As reported by Vulture, Nicki’s unreleased verse on “New Body” has become a trend to use on the outlet for transformation-based videos. There is a version of solely Minaj’s version sitting at 2 million views on YouTube and now, the leaked song is gaining more traction on TikTok.



Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

Her verse is being used to show girl-next-door types transforming into e-girls, natural looks to glammed-up styles, weight loss before & after shots, and more as users lip-sync to her lyrics.

“Hey yo, you ain’t fuck me, you fucked the old body/You ain’t fuck Nicki, you fucked Nicole body,” raps Minaj. “Ain’t no miles on this here new body/Off with their heads, these bitches is nobodies.”

Before she utters the final line, the complete transformation is revealed as she spits, “Old n***a hit me and I said, ‘New body, who dis?’”

With the track not even out yet, Nicki must be pressing Kanye’s line to gear up and drop it so they could capitalize on the attention. Do you think we could be nearing its official arrival?

