NIGO Taps A$AP Rocky, Pharrell & More For “I Know NIGO” Album

Posted By on December 21, 2021

Lil Uzi Vert, Kid Cudi & Tyler, The Creator are also set to appear on NIGO’s new album.

Co-founder of Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream, and the founder of Human Made, NIGO, is preparing to drop a brand new project in the near future. The designer and musician recently announced I Know NIGO — his first album in roughly twenty years which will be released through Victor Victor.


Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Earlier today, NIGO offered a glimpse of what to expect with a brief rundown of the featured artists, along with the official album art. The album will feature several close collaborators including Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Famlay, and Pusha T. Additionally, NIGO will also debut new music from Terriyaki Boyz, which he also founded. However, he also teased that there will be even more features than the one listed on the album.

NIGO revealed at the top of the year that he had already signed a deal with Steven Victor’s imprint via Universal earlier this year, teasing that a new album was on the way. The timing of his announcement is a strong indication that he could be kicking off 2022 with a bang.

NIGO release his last solo album, Ape Sounds in 2000 which helped him quietly uplift his name beyond the realms of streetwear and fashion.

Check out NIGO’s post below. Which feature are you most excited to hear on I Know NIGO? 

Via HNHH

