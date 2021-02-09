Nipsey Hussle, ASAP Rocky, Jay-Z & More Land “Judas & The Black Messiah” Tracklist

Judas and The Black Messiah, starring Get Out‘s Daniel Kaluuya and Atlanta‘s LaKeith Stanfield, hits both theatres and HBO Max this Friday. The highly anticipated film follows the FBI’s infiltration of the Chicago Black Panther Party as they aim to diminish famed activist Fred Hampton’s influence. So far, Judas and The Black Messiah has been receiving glowing reviews, and now, it appears that the movie’s soundtrack will also be something to behold.

Earlier this morning, Masego took to Instagram to express his excitement with his involvement in Judas and The Black Messiah‘s soundtrack, dropping the video below:

In the post, the soundtrack’s tracklist is visible as fans can hear Masego vocally appreciating this moment. “This is my first movie soundtrack, so let me bask in it. It’s Black History Month. I got a song with Rapsody and JID on that joint. Listen, zoom in if you must.”

While Masego’s commentary is comical and inspiring, zooming in to the post really will stoke your excitement for this soundtrack. Executive produced by Hit-Boy, the soundtrack also features artists such as Nas, Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, Lil Durk, Pooh Shiesty, A$AP Rocky, and much more. Peep the full tracklist below:

Tracklist:

1) Chairman Fred Hampton Jr. – Cointelpro

2) H.E.R. – Fight For You

3) Black Thought – Welcome to America

4) Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z – What it Feels Like

5) Hit-Boy – Broad Day

6) Masego – Somethin Ain’t Right feat. JID & Rapsody

7) Smino & Saba – Plead the .45th

8) BJ The Chicago Kid – Letter 2 U

9) Lil Durk – On Your Mind

10) White Dave – Appraise

11) G Herbo – All Black

12) Nardo Wick – I Declare War

13) Pooh Shiesty – No Profanity

14) Polo G – Last Man Standing

15) Dom Kennedy – Respect My Mind

16) G Herbo – Revolutionary feat. Bump J

17) SiR – Teach Me

18) SAFE – Contagious feat. Kiana Ledé

19) A$AP Rocky – Rich N**** Problems

20) Outro

21) Bonus: Rakim – Black Messiah