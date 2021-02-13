Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z & Kodak Black Dominate Our “Fire Emoji” Playlist

The ongoing pandemic has undoubtedly continue to hinder major releases going into 2021. However, we’ve still received some great music so far. This past Friday, specifically, was incredibly fruitful in the rap world, specifically with the release of Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album that included contributions from some of the biggest names. Plus, other heavyweights unleashed some new singles. As usual, we got everything you need to catch up on from Friday on this week’s Fire Emoji playlist. Here’s your breakdown:

One of the biggest records that dropped was Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z’s collaboration, “What It Feels Like.” The record, which was originally recorded eight years ago, emerges as a highlight from Judas & The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album.

Kodak Black blessed us last weekend with a brand new single following his first outing since his release from prison. “Every Balmain” is a necessary listen this week.

As Erica Banks continues to gain steam with the success of “Buss It,” she brought along Travis Scott for the official remix.

Along with those two offerings, we also highlight some new heat from Pooh Shiesty’s album, Shiesty Season, a brand new hit from YSL featuring Thugger himself, along with T-Shyne and Meek Mill, and Kevin Gates‘ surprise drop, “Plugs Daughter 2.”

Check out the latest Fire Emoji update below.

