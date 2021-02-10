Rap Basement

Nipsey Hussle & Jay-Z New Song Previewed

Posted By on February 10, 2021

Nipsey Hussle and Jay-Z’s new song “What It Feels Like” comes out on Friday.

The official soundtrack tracklist for Judas and the Black Messiah was revealed on Tuesday, marking a pretty exciting moment for hip-hop fans worldwide. The upcoming film releases in a couple of days and alongside it, a bunch of new music from some of the industry’s most esteemed artists and songwriters arrives. New music is on the way from Nas, Black Thought, A$AP Rocky, and more, as well as newcomers Pooh Shiesty, Polo G, and others. 


One of the most exciting songs on the docket is “What It Feels Like” from the one-and-only Jay-Z and the late Nipsey Hussle. As part of the new trailer for Judas and the Black Messiah, the track was previewed and it’s sounding like a record that many of us will have on repeat come Friday.

The new trailer begins with Nipsey’s hook on the song, presenting a bittersweet moment for fans who have missed hearing the Los Angeles rapper’s voice. Jay-Z jumps in shortly thereafter with bars inspired by the film, speaking about Fred Hampton’s legacy and redefining it. Being hailed as one of the best films of the year, Judas and the Black Messiah may also have one of the best soundtracks of the year if this is any hint.

“What It Feels Like” releases on Friday. Listen to the preview above and let us know if you’re excited about the full version.

