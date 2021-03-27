Rap Basement

Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Requests Break On $6.5M Bail, Says He’s Not A Risk: Report

Posted By on March 27, 2021

The alleged gunman is asking a judge to ease up on his “extremely high” bail.

Nipsey Hussle was tragically gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles two years ago this month. The alleged gunman Eric R. Holder, who was reported to have confronted the rapper earlier in the day before the shooting, was arrested and charged with the murder shortly thereafter. The 31-year-old is reportedly asking for a judge to grant him a break on his “extremely high” multi-million dollar bail, claiming he poses no risk to society. 


Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

According to Daily News, Holder appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday (March 25) where his public defender revealed she filed the bail reduction motion on his behalf. The public filing argues that the defendant’s criminal history before the alleged shooting was minimal and only included one felony conviction in 2012 for carrying a concealed firearm. 

“Based on the isolated nature of this case, Mr. Holder does not pose a risk of harm to the public,” the motion states.

“Even a reduction of bail down to $4 million should satisfy any concerns by the court and the District Attorney,” the filing from public defender Lowynn Young continues on to say.

The filing leverages that Holder is not a flight risk considering he does not hold a passport and also has significant family ties to the surrounding community, including a father who works for the city government. 

Judge Curtis B. Rappé gave prosecutors until Tuesday to consider and respond to the motion, with a hearing set for next week on April 6th. We’ll keep you updated on further developments in the bail reduction hearing. 


Noel Vasquez/Getty Images for Hennessy V.S

[via]
Via HNHH

