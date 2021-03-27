Nipsey Hussle’s Alleged Killer Requests Break On $6.5M Bail, Says He’s Not A Risk: Report

Nipsey Hussle was tragically gunned down outside his Marathon Clothing store in South Los Angeles two years ago this month. The alleged gunman Eric R. Holder, who was reported to have confronted the rapper earlier in the day before the shooting, was arrested and charged with the murder shortly thereafter. The 31-year-old is reportedly asking for a judge to grant him a break on his “extremely high” multi-million dollar bail, claiming he poses no risk to society.



According to Daily News, Holder appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday (March 25) where his public defender revealed she filed the bail reduction motion on his behalf. The public filing argues that the defendant’s criminal history before the alleged shooting was minimal and only included one felony conviction in 2012 for carrying a concealed firearm.

“Based on the isolated nature of this case, Mr. Holder does not pose a risk of harm to the public,” the motion states.