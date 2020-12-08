Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Tay-K’s “The Race” Deleted From YouTube
119
0
Lil Baby Reveals His Booking Price
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
1099
1
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
926
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Gets Final Appraisal: Report

Posted By on December 8, 2020

Nipsey Hussle’s estate has reportedly been valued at $4.1 million as a final appraisal.

The world misses Nipsey Hussle. The Los Angeles rap legend was fatally shot outside of his shop on Crenshaw and Slauson nearly two years ago, marking a heartbreaking moment in the world of hip-hop. 

As his family, friends, fans, and team continue to mourn the rapper, news has come out regarding the reported final appraisal of Nipsey Hussle’s estate, which is claiming that the rapper was worth just over $4 million.


Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

According to reports from TMZ, the late rapper’s estate requested a final appraisal of how much the estate is worth, which has come through at $4,169,088.57. As expected, much of Nipsey’s estate’s money comes from his trademark portfolio, company shares that he owned, and personal belongings like jewelry and watches.

It’s being reported that Nip owned a 25% share of The Marathon Clothing, his shop in Los Angeles. That much was worth $271,000. He also owned a 100% share of All Money In No Money Out Inc., his record label with artists like Pacman Da Gunman, J Stone, Cuzzy Capone, and more. That was worth $2 million. 


Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

His trademark portfolio, which comprises his name, voice, photograph, or anything of the sort printed on merchandise, is valued at $913,000.

Of course, his music royalties also bring the estate a lot of money, but this is all extra, which will surely help out Nipsey’s family in the long run. Rest in peace, Nip.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Tay-K’s “The Race” Deleted From YouTube
119 525 9
0
J. Cole Album Rumors Heat Up
132 525 10
0

Recent Stories

Tay-K’s “The Race” Deleted From YouTube
119
0
Lil Baby Reveals His Booking Price
132
0
J. Cole Album Rumors Heat Up
132
0
Freddie Gibbs Credits Strong Arm Steady For His Incredible Album Run
106
0
DJ Paul’s “Mafia Radio”: DJ Clue Explains How He Hooked Up Cardi B & Offset
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Jay Critch Bronny
79
0
SAFE Orange Freestyle
106
0
LNDN DRGS Feat. Boldy James Legend Of Zelda
106
0
Marv Won Clock On Em
93
0
Your Old Droog Feat. Phonte & Mach Hommy Uzbekistan
106
0
Morray Low Key
119
0
Juice WRLD & The Kid LAROI Reminds Me Of You
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

King Von “Wayne’s Story” Video
146
0
Lil Wayne “Something Different” Video
450
0
Chris Brown & Young Thug “City Girls” Video
476
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Tay-K’s “The Race” Deleted From YouTube
Lil Baby Reveals His Booking Price
J. Cole Album Rumors Heat Up