Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops
79
0
Nelly Accused Of Abandoning St. Lunatics By Rapper Ali: “I Got Hustled”
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12639
1
Wiz Khalifa
1919
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launching “The Marathon” Visual Album Experience This Week

Posted By on February 2, 2021

Nipsey Hussle’s “The Marathon” visual album experience will livestream this Friday.

Nipsey Hussle‘s estate is keeping the rapper’s name alive in whatever way they can. As the rapper always said: The Marathon Continues, whether that’s through his music or the brand itself. The rapper only released one studio album in his lifetime, The Marathon. His day-one fans remember the lead up to this project that brought him his rightful acclaim and commercial success. It also earned him a Grammy nomination. 

This Friday, his estate will bring the album to life with a live visual experience that will debut on YouTube Live. The visual includes a Mercedes speeding with his 2010 track, “Love?” from The Marathon soundtracking it. Fans will be able to tune in on Feb. 5th at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST. “Celebrating the life of an incredible human, the Marathon Mixtape and the first week of #BlackHistoryYear,” animation studio Oki Doki’s IG account described the visual. This visual experience was initially announced in December 2020 to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of The Marathon

In other news, J. Stone, Nipsey’s right-hand man, revealed in a recent interview that a new album from Nipsey Hussle will “definitely” happen.

“It’s definitely going to be another Nip album,” he said. “But, it’s All Money In so we ain’t going to put out nothing Micky or do it just because.” A timeline wasn’t revealed for when we can expect that, though Stone explained that they want it to be right before it’s out instead of rushing it for the sake of getting it to the fans. 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops
79 525 6
0
Nelly Accused Of Abandoning St. Lunatics By Rapper Ali: “I Got Hustled”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops
79
0
Nelly Accused Of Abandoning St. Lunatics By Rapper Ali: “I Got Hustled”
146
0
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launching “The Marathon” Visual Album Experience This Week
146
0
DJ Scheme Absolutely Snaps On Juice WRLD Leaker
132
0
London On Da Track Gushes Over Pregnant Summer Walker With New Photo
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Termanology Feat. Lil Fame, Rome Streetz & Jay Royale Broad Day
79
0
Kito Feat. VanJess & Channel Tres Recap
93
0
Doe Boy Feat. Kenny Muney & Key Glock Muggin
106
0
YFN Lucci I Gotcha
371
0
Ralo Fame
132
0
Lil Eazzyy Beatbox (Remix)
146
0
Future Stick Talk
79
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock “Green Light” Video
119
0
G.T. “Joe Montana” Video
132
0
Nechie “Stackin It” Video
172
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Billie Eilish’s “The World’s A Little Blurry” Documentary Trailer Drops
Nelly Accused Of Abandoning St. Lunatics By Rapper Ali: “I Got Hustled”
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Launching “The Marathon” Visual Album Experience This Week