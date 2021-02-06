Rap Basement

Nipsey Hussle’s Loved Ones Honor His Legacy On “The Marathon Live Visual Album”

Posted By on February 5, 2021

Watch the documentary that highlights many untold personal moments involving the rapper as shared by his loved ones.

Fans were treated to another celebration of Nipsey Hussle‘s legacy this evening (February 5) during The Marathon Live Visual Album Experience. It’s unbelievable that we’re fast approaching the two-year anniversary of the rapper’s death, but his loved ones remain steadfast in completing many of his goals and dreams in both business and community building.

Nipsey Hussle, The Marathon, Visual Album
Steve Granitz / Contributor / Getty Images

Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam was reportedly instrumental in the production of the visual album documentary that highlights the rapper’s iconic 2010 mixtape, The Marathon. “Nip was always fly, man, pull up, hop out,” said Sam. Their father, Dawit Asghedom, added elsewhere, “He wanted to get along with everybody. Respect, no matter what kind of people, where they’re coming from, whatever. Respect and he gets respect back.”

The documentary is told through the lens of Nipsey’s 2010 Mercedes Benz SL550 convertible as it races through various locations in Los Angeles that Nipsey frequented, performed at, or were near and dear to his family and friends. 

We already know how much of an impact Nipsey Hussle had on various cultures and communities, but The Marathon Live Visual Album gives the world a deeper insight into his personal relationships as producers, artists, friends, and family members share memories of the slain star.  The Marathon Continues. Watch the doc below.

Via HNHH

