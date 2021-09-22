Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Isaac Flame Flame God
926
2
Drake Certified Lover Boy
874
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nipsey Hussle’s Shop Shows Love To Karen Civil: “Always Been A Phone Call Away”

Posted By on September 22, 2021

Nipsey Hussle’s shop The Marathon Clothing shows support to Karen Civil after Joyner Lucas, Jessie Woo, Meek Mill, and others called her out.

Karen Civil has been trending since the weekend because of claims that Jessie Woo and Joyner Lucas made about the music industry executive. Civil has been around the music business for years, and she’s best known for her work with artists including Nipsey Hussle, YG, Lil Wayne, and many more. During a Clubhouse conversation this weekend, Civil was accused of scamming artists out of thousands of dollars, promising to come through and help them with growing their careers but falling through and pocketing the money anyways. Jessie Woo made strong allegations against Civil, and Joyner Lucas says that she stole $60,000 from him

Because of how close Karen Civil was with Nipsey Hussle, the late rapper’s shop has officially issued a statement supporting Civil, attempting to convince hip-hop fans that she hasn’t done any wrong and standing by her.


Unique Nicole/Getty Images

“Always been a phone call away when ever we needed you please know it’s the same with us for life @karencivil,” wrote The Marathon Clothing, Nipsey’s Crenshaw shop, on Instagram. 

This comes after music executive Kita Trotter, who used to work with Nipsey and was also in the Clubhouse discussion this weekend, called out Karen Civil and said that the rapper fired Civil a long time before he passed away.

“Karen Civil get tf off Clubhouse lying,” wrote Trotter on Instagram. “Nipsey fired yo dumb ass long before he passed! You sitting on this app lying saying you got him every deal he had? N***a you came around after the work was already put in. You didn’t come up with Proud 2 Pay. You was a bitch doing interviews. I’m on yo fuccin neck bro!!!!”

Check out the posts below, and let us know what you think.


Instagram

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238 525 18
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
238
0
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
212
0
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown
476
0
SZA Says TDE’s Punch Told Her She’s “Losing [Her] Individuality”
172
0
Hitmaka Gets New EMPIRE Gig As Vice President Of A&R
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Roy Woods Essence (RoyMix)
172
0
BlueBucksClan When? Where?
159
0
22Gz Retaliation
132
0
Smooky Margielaa Feat. A$AP Rocky BALLERINA
172
1
Travie McCoy Love Me Back To Life
265
0
Lucky Daye Over
265
0
T-Shyne & Young Stoner Life 30 For 30
212
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

G Herbo “Stand The Rain (Mad Max)” Video
199
0
Roc Nation’s Bodega Flee Explains Club Scene In NYC & Miami
199
0
EST Gee feat. Lil Durk “In Town” Video
278
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Migos’ Blazers Installed At Grammy Museum, Group Hints At “Top Secret” Update
Tyler, The Creator Warns Against Scammers Using His Name In Email Plot
Omarion Says It “Would Be Dope” To Appear On “Verzuz” With Chris Brown