Rick Ross Performs The Classics For NPR's Tiny Desk
79
0
Lil Uzi Vert Denies Beef With Kodak Black, Says He's Still Cool With Playboi Carti & Lil Yachty
93
0
Doc D Planetory Destruction
13036
2
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
1337
4
Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap” Turns 3

Posted By on February 16, 2021

It has officially been three years since the release of Nipsey Hussle’s “Victory Lap,” a project that earned the rapper a Grammy nomination.

Though Nipsey Hussle will forever live on through his music, the impact of his death continues to be felt by fans, friends, and family alike. And while we were recently lucky enough to receive a verse from the late rapper — the Jay-Z assisted “What It Feels Like,” a highlight from the new soundtrack for Judas & The Black Messiah — the reality that we’ll never hear new music from the Crenshaw rapper is a harsh one to bear.

Nipsey Hussle

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images 

If there’s any comfort, it’s knowing that his acclaimed album Victory Lap, the project that earned him his first Grammy nomination, has officially celebrated another year. For many, the project served as an introduction to Nip’s artistry, boasting some of the biggest tracks of his career in “Last Time That I Checc’d,” “Dedication,” and “Hussle & Motivate.” In addition to being a complete and deftly penned body of work, Victory Lap also served to kick off a new chapter of Nipsey’s career — one in which the entrepreneurially-minded emcee was poised to continue his ascent into mainstream stardom. 

Alas, his untimely death put a stop to Nipsey’s rise, leaving Victory Lap as the lone studio album in his discography. Three years later, it feels important to highlight the project once again, though the fact that it’s already three-years-old may prove alarming to some. On this milestone anniversary, be sure to pay respects to Neighborhood Nip in the comments below, and sound off with your thoughts on the project — is Victory Lap a classic? 

Via HNHH

