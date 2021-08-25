Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Boosie Badazz Goat Talk 3
2462
0
Pop Smoke Faith
1112
4
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Nirvana Sued For Sexually Exploiting Naked Baby On 1991 “Nevermind” Cover: Report

Posted By on August 24, 2021

Spencer Elden claims he’s the baby in the album’s artwork and accuses the group of peddling child pornography.

Another set of musicians are facing a lawsuit that we can almost guarantee they did not see coming. From 1987 to 1994, Nirvana created and shifted how the world viewed grunge rock. The Seattle-centered band would go three studio albums, all acclaimed in their own rights, including 1991’s Nevermind. The album peaked at the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart and included singles like “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” “In Bloom,” “Come As You Are,” and “Lithium.”

It’s a record that is not only remembered for its diverse musicality but its artwork that featured a naked baby in a pool swimming after a dollar bill on a fishing hook. Thirty years later, that baby is a man, and he is taking Nirvana to court over the image.

Spencer Elden has filed a lawsuit against the band, claiming that he is the four-month-old baby featured on the Nevermind cover. He alleges that he, obviously, didn’t consent to his image being used but he also argues that his legal guardians didn’t either. However, TMZ reports that Elden claims in court documents that the band made a promise that they would cover his genitals on the cover but that did not happen. 

He accuses Nirvana of “[failing] to protect and prevent him from being sexually exploited” and claims that he has endured “lifelong damages” as a result. Elden, in his lawsuit, calls the image child pornography and wants the band and Kurt Cobain’s estate to pay him at least $150K in damages each.

Nirvana disbanded following the death of leading singer Kurt Cobain in 1994.

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185 525 14
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
185
0
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
159
0
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College
159
0
Lil Wayne Announces “Carter IV” Q&A Session
199
0
Lil Baby Wishes James Harden A Happy 32nd Birthday
199
0
More News

Trending Songs

Kirko Bangz PTSD
132
0
Young Thug Feat. Travis Scott, Gucci Mane & Gunna Floyd Mayweather
371
0
Rylo Rodriguez Feat. Nardo Wick Murder
119
0
Stunna Gambino Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Demons
185
0
Ray Vaughn Not Allowed
146
0
Kodak Black Aug. 25th
265
0
Camino OATH
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

YNW Melly “Loving My Life” Video
79
0
Soulja Boy Feat. T.I. “Copy & Paste” Video
93
0
OutKast “Two Dope Boyz (In A Cadillac)” Video
93
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Aaliyah’s Posthumous Album To Arrive “In A Matter Of Weeks”: Report
Ty Dolla $ign & Dvsn Wanted To Create “R&B ‘Watch The Throne'” With Joint Album
Ice Cube Helps Donate Thousands Of PPE Masks To Oklahoma College