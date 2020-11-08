NLE Choppa Claims King Von’s Spirit Visited Him While Meditating

Chicago rapper King Von tragically passed away on Friday after a shooting took place at an Atlanta nightclub. A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting, while others are being investigated for what went down. In the aftermath of Von’s death, many artists took to social media where they offered condolences for the artist while detailing just how much Von meant to the music scene and how he was on the path to superstardom.

NLE Choppa was one of the artists offering condolences and earlier today, he revealed some supernatural occurrences involving Von. As many already know, NLE has become a much more spiritual person over the last couple of months and he has been big on meditation. In the tweets collected by DJ Akademiks, below, NLE can be seen describing a recent meditation session in which King Von‘s spirit visited him.

“On everything Von visited me last night while in meditation,” he wrote. “I was calling his name while I was doing it, then my computer suddenly came on and lit my room up then it finally cut off. I started to hear my dog move around my room too. Watts crazy tho is how he woke me up. When I finally got up to go to my attic the door was wide open and studio next to it door was closed.

“This just let you know physical he ain’t here but in spirit he is. I was in tears before I prayed and meditated on it and bro came visited me. On god I couldn’t make this up. Bruh I’m the only one in this house and Kingston in his cage. On my daughter this morning it was foot steps above me in the attic and knocking as if he was knocking on the floor above. Once I woke it continued I looked outside my window and everything thinking I’m trippin.”

NLE was mocked for his tweets as some felt like he was spewing nonsense. Others were quick to defend the artist although, in the end, he decided to delete his tweets and give his fans a talking to with a blunt tweet about how he has transcended the physical realm.

“They swear a n-gga crazy cus y’all ain’t tapped in like I am,” he said. “Done tryna let mfers know that we more than our physical state and that everyone actual has psychic type powers. Every conversation ain’t for everybody tho im off this shit.”

Needless to say, everyone mourns their own way and it’s clear that NLE has found something works for him. His new attitude has led to a completely refined lease on life and at the end of the day, it’s certainly something to celebrate.