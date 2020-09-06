NLE Choppa Declares That He Will No Longer Rap About Violence

Don’t expect to hear NLE Choppa drop any more bars about violence in the future. The rapper took to Twitter this week where he announced that he’s trying to spread more positivity in the world. Because of that, he’s announced his pledge to refrain from delivering bars regarding violence in the future.

“Ion Rap Bout Violence Nomo. If You Hear It From Me It’s A Old Song,” he tweeted. “I Wanna Spread Positivity And Wake People Up. I’ll Still Drop Them For Y’all Tho But Just Know I’m On To Better I’m Tryna grow I Got More To Talk about Now.”

Understandable. The rapper is only 17-years-old with the world watching him. Evidently, he’s trying to be a better role model. But more so than that, it appears to be a way to challenge himself creatively. He shared a snippet of new music on his timeline to prove that there are far more layers to his artistry than he’s led on with previous releases.

Overall, it appears that NLE Choppa has been leading a more holistic life. He’s been preaching the health benefits of consuming ginger, tending to his garden, and also debuted his new YouTUbe channel, “Awakened Choppa” where he documents his spiritual journey. Check out his latest posts below.