NLE Choppa Explains Comparisons To Michael Jackson & Tupac

Posted By on December 21, 2021

The rapper detailed why people continue to compare him to the two late music icons.

We’re inching closer to the release of his anticipated Me vs. Me effort and NLE Choppa is ready for his 2022 takeover. The Memphis rapper has spent the better parts of 2020 and 2021 educating the masses on his herbal remedies and holistic approaches to life, but Choppa recently told us for our 12 Days of Christmasseries that he wants to return to his musical roots.

Me vs. Me is, pretty much, a project concept I’ve been wanting to get out for a long time,” he said. “I chose a few old songs and I chose a lot more newer songs so that people can see the growth that I’ve shown musically. At the same time, I’m still speaking on the same topics of what my core fans like to hear from me.”

As he prepares for that release, he caught up with Power 106 radio station at Rolling Loud and was asked if he has ever been compared to another artist. His answer caused a bit of a stir.

“Uh, I don’t know, I feel like I get a lotta Michael Jackson ’cause the type of energy I bring,” said Choppa. “Somebody said I look like him, I don’t know. And I get Tupac, too, ’cause what I stand for, what type of principles I stand for outside of music. With me, it’s not about the music all the time, it’s about who I can impact. Who life I can [change].”

Choppa has long paid homage to Tupac in photoshoots and with social media posts, so that was expected. Check out the clip of the interview as well as more from Choppa below.

Also, make sure to check out our interview with him here: NLE Choppa Talks “Me Vs. Me”, Wanting That Drake Collab, & Celebrating Young Dolph.

Via HNHH

