Bow Wow Says He Should Be Honored At The Next BET Awards
93
0
Jeezy Details How He First Met Nas & Talks "My President" Collaboration
146
0
Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2673
1
Papoose November
1601
0
NLE Choppa Gifts High School Student $5K Scholarship

Posted By on December 14, 2021

NLE is giving back.

NLE Choppa has always been a proud Memphis resident. While he is a global rap sensation at the young ago of 19, he still looks to help out his hometown when he can.

This past weekend, the Black Men Crowned Awards was held in Memphis, as they honored Black young men who excelled in their communities in the mid-south of America. High school senior LaZarus Morgan won the BMC scholarship which gave him $1,000 for his college tuition. 

NLE Choppa was there to present him the award, and surprised with even more financial assistance. After LaZarus was given the $1,000 check from BMC, Choppa handed him another large check for $5,000 to recognize his accomplishment even more: “In addition, on my behalf, I’d like to present LaZarus with a $5,000 scholarship. I would like to leave him with some words of encouragement – The best preparation for tomorrow, is to prepare for today.”

NLE is currently working on releasing his upcoming sophomore studio album Me vs. Me, which is set to release on Jan. 14, 2022. He has put out four promotional singles for the record, including “Jumpin” with Polo G, “Final Warning,” “Mmm Hmm” and “I.Y.B.” The full tracklist is not yet confirmed, but NLE’s first project since 2020 will surely be one to look out for.

It is commendable for NLE Choppa to take time out of his busy schedule and album preparations to honor and assist young Black students getting ready to go to college, especially young men that are around his age.

Check out the scholarship presentation below.


Via HNHH

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-BFF Kelsey Nicole Addresses Tory Lanez' Lawyer's Claims: "ALL Cap"
146 525 11
0
Quavo Wishes Offset Happy Birthday With Throwback Instagram Post
132 525 10
0

